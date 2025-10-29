Young fighters from inspiring Chesterfield boxing club helping children with SEN visit Ireland

October has been a very busy and exciting month for young fighters from North Wingfield Boxing Academy, who got a chance to take part in a tournament in Ireland before welcoming a visit from Chesterfield Mayor Barry Dyke on Friday, October 24 and organising a sponsored walk last weekend.

Children visited Dublin between Friday, October 17 and Sunday, October 19, to participate in Monkstown (Dublin) Boxing Club skills tournament.

Terri Heaton, Welfare Officer at North Wingfield Boxing Academy, said: “The trip was brilliant. From the moment they got to the plane the children were all very excited for the trip. My son and some other children have never been on a plane before.”

Young Chesterfield boxers underwent weight and medical checks early on Saturday morning, before they were matched with children of the same age and weight to ensure fair fights.

Kayleigh James, North Wingfield Boxing Academy owner, said: “This was a skills tournament, which was a great chance for the children from our club to showcase what they have learnt.

"They all received medals for taking part and one of our boys won a belt for being the most skilled boy of the tournament.

"In our club, we have a lot of children who have got neuro diversities and this trip was a great opportunity for them as well.

"When you have got a neurodiverse child, they often get labelled very quickly from an early age.”

Kayleigh has explained that supporting children with special educational needs is at the heart of North Wingfield Boxing Academy.

She said: “There's a lot of boxing and sports clubs that don't take them on because of that. They just see them as naughty and they can’t take them on or they don't have the time to support them.

"My daughter has ADHD and we have quite a few other children who are autistic or have got ADHD at our club. The fact that they can go and take part in boxing classes like this, gives them an outlet, a routine and the structure they need. It really helps them.

"Anybody is welcome at our club. We don't turn anybody away, no matter of experience, skill level, or anything else.”

North Wingfield Boxing Academy was launched in May 2022 by Stuart James and has since quickly gone from strength to strength.

The club, has many success stories to share including impressive results by Caden ‘Tornado’ James, who broke multiple world records and represented England at an international boxing tournament in Ukraine two years ago.

The academy continues provide to activities and support for children in local community.

To ensure their young boxers have the best opportunities possible, North Wingfield Boxing Academy has organised a sponsored walk in a bid to raise funds for a mini bus.

The event, which took place over two days (Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26) was set to see children their parents from the club walk a total of 237km on trade mills – equivalent to the distance between North Wingfield and London. But young fighters smashed the goal walking a combined total of 267.9km.

Anyone who is interested in signing their children up for classes, or supporting the North Wingfield Boxing Academy, can contact the club directly, using the WhatsApp contact option on their Facebook Page.

1 . North Wingfield Boxing Academy in Chesterfield October has been a very busy and exciting month for young fighters from North Wingfield Boxing Academy, who got a chance to take part in a tournament in Ireland before welcoming a visit from the Mayor. Photo: North Wingfield Boxing Academy Photo Sales

2 . North Wingfield Boxing Academy in Chesterfield Pictured are North Wingfield Boxing Academy boxers who went to Ireland. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . North Wingfield Boxing Academy in Chesterfield Young boxers went to Ireland on October 17 to take part in a skills tournament over the weekend. Photo: North Wingfield Boxing Academy Photo Sales

4 . North Wingfield Boxing Academy in Chesterfield North Wingfield Boxing Academy at St Lawrence Road in North Wingfield, offers boxing classes for children aged five and over, as well as sessions for women and adults. Pictured are the club's young fighters and their coach Stuart James. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales