Young Derbyshire sisters donate hair and hundreds of pounds to children's cancer charity

Newbold residents Rosie and Holly Goodwin, aged nine and seven, were among the generous youngsters from across the country who lined up to get their hair cut at an awards ball in Birmingham for Matts Mission Children's Charity on Sunday, March 24.

The girls, who attend Highfield Hall Primary School, each donated ten inches of hair to be made into wigs for children undergoing chemotherapy, after being moved to help by a school friend’s experience with leukaemia.

Mum Steph Goodwin, 32, a healthcare assistant at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said: “Thankfully he’s a lot better now, and in remission. He’s an amazing little boy and he’s going from strength to strength, but up until about a year ago he was very poorly, and that’s when Rosie decided she wanted to do something to help.

Holly, left, and Rosie Goodwin before their haircut for Matt's Mission. (Photo: Steph Goodwin)

“We found out about this charity from the boy’s family, I think they’d offered some support while he was going through treatment. We just missed the cut-off date for last year’s ball, so in the end it’s about two years since they’d last had a proper trim.”

She added: “Holly jumped on the bandwagon so they’ve been through it together, which is lovely. They both like their long hair, so I think it’s frustrated me more than them – I’ve been washing and platting it, but it gone to a good cause so it was definitely worth putting up with.”

The awards ball was a day to remember, with the charity’s partner businesses donating goods and services worth around £20,000 to celebrate the organisation’s work, its young supporters and those who benefit from its mission to ‘make smiles glow.’

A luxury hotel was decked out in dazzling decorations, while the children were greeted by Disney princess characters and treated to horse and carriage rides.

Rosie with her donated ponytail. (Photo: Steph Goodwin)

Everyone who got their hair cut was sat on a throne, while a six-year-old girl being treated for cancer assisted the hairdressers.

Steph said: “The girls were on cloud nine, it was so magical. They were treated like royalty and they’d do it every day if they could. They already want to grow their hair again for next year. It definitely won’t be the last time they donate.”

As well as creating wigs, Matt’s Mission offers respite holidays to patients’ families and fulfils big wishes for those whose illness sadly reaches a terminal stage.

To help that work, Rosie and Holly have been inspiring donations from family, friends, school, Brownies and the wider community which are already expected to reach around £1,000, double their original target.

Holly was very pleased to give away her ponytail before starting to grow another donation. (Photo: Steph Goodwin)

Steph said: “Everybody’s chipped in and donated a bit. It all adds up. Proud doesn’t really cover it. They’re amazing little girls with so much kindness to give.

“I hope it also shines a light on children’s cancer charities. They don’t always get the same publicity as the big, adult ones like Cancer Research and Macmillan. If anybody else wants to donate, it would be very much appreciated.”

To add to the girls’ final total, go to https://tinyurl.com/2a9wdj6r.

To learn more about the charity’s work, visit facebook.com/MattsMissionChildrensCharityMakingSmilesGlow.