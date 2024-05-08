Young Derbyshire athlete, 14, claims World Championship title
Harry Nutt, 14, from Ripley has claimed the ISKA World Champion title in the under 45 kilogram weight category, while representing Great Britain at championships in Munich, Germany. ISKA is one of the major governing bodies regulating kickboxing and karate matches across the world.
Whilst the title is the most prestigious Harry has so far, it is only one of his numerous great achievements. In the last two years, the youngster won two kickboxing Midlands titles, and became Ibko British champion and ISKA 4 nations champion. He also was crowned ISKA European champion twice.
Chris Bladon, who has been training Harry for two years, said: “Harry is one of the most hardworking lads I’ve ever seen in the sport. I’ve trained top-class world champions in the past and none of them compare to the dedication Harry puts in.”
Harry, who attends Undisputed Fight Academy in Nottingham, usually trains six days a week and goes on daily runs before school. He also follows a special, healthy diet to help him stay fit and maintain weight. He usually has a Sunday or a Thursday off and gets weekends off only every third week.
Sam Nutt, Harry’s dad, said: “I’m very very proud of Harry. Many kids his age spend days doing nothing or causing trouble. He sacrifices so much for the sport. When he had two weeks off school he spent time focusing on staying fit, sticking to his diet, and training.”
Chris explained that the next aim for Harry is to move up to the under 47 kilograms weight category.
He said: “Usually when you move to the next category, you need to make sure that you are strong enough to challenge stronger fighters. We will be working hard to get there next year. But I think Harry will dominate every single category because his dedication is unreal. He is naturally talented but he still works very hard. If he stays enthusiastic and in interested in kickboxing, I’m sure he will go very far.”
