Young bombing survivor from Derbyshire raises funds and collects donations to support Ukrainian refugees

Amelia Thompson, 16, donated hundreds of supplies and necessities to Sheffield-based United for Ukraine on Friday which will now be sent to the Polish border to be distributed to Ukrainians in desperate need.

A Sixth Form student at Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School, the selfless teenager also recently organised a non-uniform day with all pupils paying £1 each and the proceeds going to Unicef’s Ukraine Appeal.

Her proud mum Lisa said: “She’s been collecting food, clothes, toiletries, nappies, anything really. There was three car loads and a mini-bus full of items.

Amelia Thompson has been campaigning and fundraising for Ukraine

"She’s organised posters and spoken in all the assemblies. We put in on Facebook and people donated things which we then picked up – we spent a day going round Chesterfield, going round Dronfield.

"We took 71 boxes, 40 packs of water – that was only what Amelia gathered herself, we had all schools as well. There was three car loads and a mini-bus full of items.

"All the family are really proud of her. They know that this helps her in a mental health way too.”

Amelia was just 11-years-old when she was caught up in the horror of the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Sixth form student Amelia Thompson has been campaigning and fundraising for Ukraine at her school, Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School Dronfield. Seen with donated items for United for Ukraine.

Although traumatised, she escaped uninjured and has dedicated much of her time since then towards fundraising and offering her support as an ambassor for Liv’s Trust, set up in memory of bombing victim Olivia Campbell-Hardy.

“She’s still under the hospital herself and, over a year ago, I separated with her dad,” Lisa added.

"Her focus is to fundraise, its like her bit of relief. It has helped her and she enjoys doing it.

"She was watching the news and all the people in Ukraine and what they're going through. She knew that when she was in the bombing, people didn’t understand what it does to you so she wanted to educate the children at school to what the children in Ukraine are going through and how a little bit of effort could help out.

"Because it makes her switch off, especially with the anniversary coming up, this was something to preoccupy her mind.

"She knows it’s helping other people and that’s what she wants to do.”

In future, Amelia hopes to fundraise by participating in marathons but for now is looking towards mid-May when she will join the United for Ukraine team to help pack the lorry before it sets off for the Polish border.

United for Ukraine has a list of supplies it needs to be donated however, this is constantly changing based on demand, so United for Ukraine encourages people to follow its Facebook Page in order to keep up to date.

Currently, the list of supplies the organisation requires are: all types of non-perishable food, water, any medical equipment, cable ties no smaller than 450mm, baby items such as formula, super glue, duct tape, torches, candles, and pans, preferably small ones.

It is also fundraising to raise more money to afford the lorries which it now pays for itself.

For updates and information about drop off points in and around Sheffield, follow United for Ukraine’s Facebook Page.