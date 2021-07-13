'You did him proud' says mum of popular Langwith dad after family and friends gather at funeral

Mourners came together in bright colours and with music to celebrate the life of Andrew Hasell – known by many by his childhood name ‘Gandy.’

News of the self-employed labourer’s death in June sent shock waves through the tight-knit community where he was remembered as a ‘smiling, friendly, young man’ who often did odd jobs and helped others.

The popular motorcyclist leaves behind mum Rachel Hasell, girlfriend Leanne Martin and two-year old daughter, Zendaya.

Andrew Hasell who died aged 28

His death had prompted the community to rally to help the grieving family.

Close family friend Cheryl Martins and Laura Paterson launched fundraisers to help with funeral cost and raise money for suicide prevention charities.

The funeral was held at St Luke’s Church, Whaley Thorns, Langwith. Seven of Andrew’s friends carried the coffin, which featured an image of his motorcycle, and carried his helmet and bike gear.

His mum Rachel, a 50 year old HCA for NHS Professionals at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, said "On behalf of myself, Leanne, Zendaya and the family I would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support over the last four weeks.

Some of the flowers

"Thanks to everyone for their donations, including Laura Paterson and Cheryl Martins for organising a fundraising day and the Go Fund Me, family work colleagues of both myself and Andrew, friends and neighbours, A.W. Lymm for doing an amazing job - everything was how he would have wanted it, and to all his friends for making it such a special day and one I’ll always remember. You all did him proud."

Music included “If I could turn back the hands of time" by R Kelly, "How to save a life" by The Fray and "Goodbye my Lover" by James Blunt.

Cheryl Martins, who runs the Mansfield Wildlife Rescue Centre, which is moving soon to Pleasley Vale, said "We said farewell to a friend, son and brother, he wasn't a blood relation but he was as close to us as one of our own. We will miss him deeply

It is OK to not be OK

A memorial plaque and bench will be placed at the Mansfield Wildlife Rescue Centre in Andrew’s memory.

Cheryl added: “Andrew loved seeing the wildlife and the work we did and would have been one of the first to help us to get the new place up and running. As a tribute/memorial to Andrew and his family the centre will continue to support mental health awareness and offer guidance where we can.

“Suicide should be the last thing on anyone's mind, if we can stop just one person from taking that path, we will. Once we are open, if anyone needs to talk, our doors will be open, with a quiet, tranquil place to sit and gather your thoughts and talk. People need to know they are not alone.

More of the flower tributes with one in the shape of a motorbike

“We are promoting the slogan "It's OK not to be OK.”

She added “We are going to make it a part of the our new cafe that anyone can drop in for advice or a chat if they wish to, even if they can't afford a drink, one will be provided free.

"If we can prevent one person from taking their life then we’ve achieved something.”