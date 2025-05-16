Cocina, an AA Rosette restaurant at Chesterfield’s Casa Hotel, is well-known for its Josper Grill cooked steaks – which have been a best-seller for the past 15 years.

Josper Grill is a unique type of charcoal oven and grill combination which is praised for high-quality grilling and roasting, adding a 'smoky' flavour to dishes.

To make the dining experience even more unique, Cocina has recently invested in a state-of-the-art Dry Ager cabinet - making it the only restaurant in Derbyshire with both a Dry Ager and the charcoal-fired Josper Grill.

This week we were invited to Casa to hear more about the process of Dry Aging and try their unique steaks.

As soon as we arrived, we were welcomed by friendly staff and offered a drink in the bar area, where we could appreciate elegant decor featuring crimson, emerald and pearl colours.

After a few minutes we were invited to have a closer look at the state-of-the-art Dry Ager, imported from Barcelona, and hear more about its role in beef ageing.

Beef ageing is a process where beef is held under controlled conditions for a period of time to bring out new, richer flavours and improve the consistency of the meat, making it more tender and mellow.

The Dry Ager plays a crucial role in the process, bringing precision and consistency to the traditional art of dry ageing, ensuring the optimal temperature is sustained and any evaporating moisture is released.

Speaking about what makes steaks at Cocina unique, Head Chef Liam Slinn, said: “When the meat has been Dry Aged, you get a more intense, richer flavour.

“We’ve had the Dry Ager for a few months now and we found that ageing the meat for 28 days in the sweet spot.

“Josper Grill allows us to bring more smoky, chargrilled flavours out. Together it’s a very special combination, something that you cannot find anywhere else in Chesterfield.”

What makes the Cocina’s steaks even more special is locally sourced Belted Galloway rare breed beef, reared just a few miles away on the hotel’s private Walton Lodge Farm Estate.

After hearing all about the impressive process behind the beef preparation, we were very excited to try some of the steaks.

The Cocina’s menu has a great selection of steaks to suit all tastes and preferences – from tender fillet and sirloin to robust ribeye and rump.

The restaurant also offers a choice of cuts for sharing including Chateaubriand, Tomahawk and a combination of T-bone and Porterhouse steaks.

Relying on the recommendations from the knowledgeable staff, we decided to try the Chateaubriand – a cut from the top of the fillet, praised for its tenderness.

We were shown to our table, a booth with an emerald green sofa located next to the window, which was letting in the last rays of the evening sun.

Soon we were presented with our starter - a crispy, lightly battered calamari. The calamari was gently seasoned to not detract from the natural squid flavour and was served with a tangy and rich aioli. It was perfectly tender and simple, yet full of flavour.

After a short wait our main course arrived. The medium-rare Chateaubriand was beautifully plated alongside peppercorn sauce and Café de Paris butter.

The steak was cut into smaller pieces, showing an array of colours from rosy pink rare meat in the middle, to graphite grey on the edges, where the beef was more cooked.

Our sides, truffle and aged Manchego cheese fries and smoked brisket mac and cheese, were served on separate plates alongside the steak.

While fillet steaks are low in fat and can become dry or rubbery, the Cocina’s medium-rare Chateaubriand was tender and flavoursome. Every bite was a journey full of rich flavours.

The peppercorn sauce was creamy with delicate notes of spices and paired well with the meat. But Café de Paris butter with subtle hints of paprika and tarragon, was my favourite sauce. Combined with the steak, it brought out even more flavours, making the dish truly mouth-watering.

I really enjoyed the sides as well, especially the truffle and aged Manchego cheese fries, which were crunchy, cheesy and salty with a hint of truffle piercing through.

While I usually find mac and cheese monotonous, I was pleasantly surprised by a combination of smoky paprika, tender beef brisket and crispy cheese, bringing multidimensional flavour to a simple side.

My partner, who has extensive experience as a professional chef, said: “The steak they served proves that it's not just the cut that is important - it's what you do with it.

“The Chateaubriand was aged in beef dripping, which added the fat to the steak.

“The extra aging and added fat creates a buttery, rich steak. Every bite reminded me of the effort put into the eating experience they are crafting at Cocina but it never once came across as pretentious or inaccessible to an average diner.”

With all these experiences combined, it will surely be a dining experience to remember and return to.

