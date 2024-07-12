Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The project will see reduced discharges to three Chesterfield waterways – as works are expected to start this month.

Yorkshire Water is planning to invest over £5m in three storm overflows in and around Chesterfield to reduce the number of storm water charges into Calow Brook, the river Hipper and the river Rother.

The most expensive project, worth £3m, will see 346 cubic metres of new storage added to the sewer network adjacent to Avenue Farm, Grassmoor, reducing discharges to nearby watercourses by 68%.

A further £1 million will be invested to add 150 cubic meters of new storage to the sewer network on Oaks Farm Lane, Calow, reducing discharges to Calow Brook by 84%.

River Rother is one of three Chesterfield rivers set to benefit from Yorkshire Water's £5m scheme which aims to reduce the number of storm water discharges to local watercourses. Photo: Christine Johnstone (cc-by-sa/2.0)

The last project, worth £1.1m, is set to create 95 cubic meters of new storage at the Oakfield Avenue area – reducing discharges into the river Hipper by 75%.

Martin Ineson, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We are committed to improving watercourses across Yorkshire and are investing £180m by April 2025 to reduce storm overflows.

“We assessed a variety of options for these two sites and, due to a range of factors, increasing storage within the network was the best option.

"The increased storage at these sites will enable the network to capture and store storm water during periods of heavy and prolonged rainfall, significantly reducing discharges into the Calow, Hipper and Rother.

"The stored storm water will then go through the full treatment process once the rainfall event has passed and flows within the network have returned to normal levels.”

Once completed, the storage at all three sites will hold almost 600,000 litres of wastewater during periods of heavy or prolonged rainfall, before returning it to the network for full treatment once the rainfall event has passed.

Work will be carried out by Galliford Try and will begin this month at Oaks Farm Lane and Avenue Farm, with work at Oakfield Avenue due to begin in August. All three projects are expected to be completed in early 2025.

The projects are part of a £180m investment scheme across Yorkshire by the end of April 2025 to reduce discharges from storm overflows.