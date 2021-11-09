Yodel worker threatened and parcels stolen in Derbyshire robbery
Two people have been arrested after a robbery at a Yodel warehouse in Derbyshire – where parcels were stolen and a worker was threatened.
Police were called to the incident at the warehouse on Venture Crescent, Alfreton, at 11.30pm on Monday.
Three men are reported to have entered through a fire door and stolen a bag containing parcels.
They then threatened a member of staff who challenged the men as they were leaving.
Two men, one aged in their 30s and one aged in their 20s, both from Derby, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
