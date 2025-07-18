Year 6 school leavers: 32 heartwarming class pictures as Derbyshire children wave goodbye to primary school

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 16:50 BST
It's almost the end of the summer term in Derbyshire – with just days left until Year 6 pupils say goodbye to their former classmates and get ready for ‘big school’.

We’ve been along to schools in north Derbyshire to capture this special moment in time in the lives of local children.

See who you can spot in these heartwarming class photos

Cutthorpe Primary School.

1. School Leavers

Cutthorpe Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

Highfield Hall School - Mrs Ross and Mrs Turton class.

2. School Leavers

Highfield Hall School - Mrs Ross and Mrs Turton class. Photo: Brian Eyre

Highfield Hall - Mr Gruffydd class.

3. School Leavers

Highfield Hall - Mr Gruffydd class. Photo: Brian Eyre

Barlow C of E Primary School.

4. School Leavers

Barlow C of E Primary School. Photo: Barlow C. of E. Primary School

