'Ya mardy cow': 13 classic Derbyshire insults and their colourful history

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:53 BST
The Derbyshire dialect is nothing if not unique, with locals creating their own unique quips over the years – including an array of insults.

To those from Derbyshire, there is nothing unusual about the way people here speak, but those from the county are often armed with a vocabulary of phrases that might confuse those from further afield.

Derbyshire’s dialect has a long and ancient history, with many words reflective of the language used by the Angles, Saxons and Vikings who arrived on our shores thousands of years ago.

The unique turn of phrase has brought with it a number of classic insults over the years – how many of these do you know?

These are some distinctly Derbyshire insults.

1. Derbyshire insults

Used to describe someone in a bad mood, the term mardy has spurned a number of common phrases, including mardy bum, mardy cow and mardy b*gger. Mardy is most likely formed from the adjective marred - meaning “damaged, spoiled".

2. Mardy

The exact hisitory of the word is unknown, but some suggest it takes its name from the habit of medieval kings to go yo the loo over a shovel. The royal depsoit would be “wazzed” out of the window and the wazzock was the tool for performing this operation. Today the term is used to describe a person with no point or worth.

3. Wazzock

This word is used as a substitute for 'nosey' - with neb being slang for nose. An example would be 'mind your own business, you nebbeh cow'.

4. Nebbeh

