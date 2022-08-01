Y Not Festival: Spot yourself in the crowd among these 13 photos

Thousands flocked to the sell-out festival where crowd-pleasing favourite bands included Manic Street Preachers, The Vaccines and Nothing But Thieves.
Revellers welcomed back the annual celebration in picturesque countryside at Pikehall, near Matlock, which was cancelled for the previous two years because of the Covid pandemic.
A sell-out crowd welcome the return of Y Not.
Photo: Adam Burzynski/Strawberry Photographic
Front-row fans watch the bands on the main stage on Friday.
Flying the flag on Friday when the top two main acts were Welsh rock bands Stereophonics and Manic Street Preachers.
Kelly Jones from The Stereophonics who headlined Friday's show.
