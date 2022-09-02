Worried mum appeals for help after cat goes missing while camping in Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tammy Neale and her family visited Derbyshire last weekend to enjoy a camping trip.

But the family’s weekend quickly changed into a nightmare as Winter, their two-year-old cat, went missing on Sunday morning.

The black cat with a scar in front of his right ear disappeared at 8am from the campsite at Fox Lane Farm, near to Dronfield.

Winter has been missing since last Sunday.

He wasn’t wearing a collar, as Tammy usually takes it off before Winter goes to sleep.

Tammy said: ”Winter has been going camping with us since he was a few months old. He is very comfortable with the caravan. He usually stays in for a while, then he will go out, explores a little and come back.

“It was an organised camping trip with a lot of children and dogs. Maybe he has been spooked by a dog, by the kids or something loud.”

After Winter went missing, Tammy stayed at the campsite a day longer, and the camp organiser appealed to all the customers to look for the cat.

Winter is black and has a scar in front of his right ear.

Tammy has come came back home to Nottingham and her daughter Sky, six, has been asking about Winter all the time.

Tammy said: “We've got him for her fourth birthday and she loves him. He is like a dog. Sky throws a ball and Winter chases it. This morning she she drew a pictures of him and said she is going to stick it on the lamppost. She says to me: Mommy, I'm missing him.

“I told her that he is going to come back, but I'm crying when she's not looking. I’m worried that he is strolling around lost somewhere.”

Tammy has posted about Winter’s disappearance on various Facebook groups and pages.

Winter has been seen last time in S18 7WG post code area.

She said: “ Among others, I posted him on a Peak District page with 19,000 members and I got absolutely slated on it for taking a cat to the Peak. Someone said I shouldn't be allowed to look after animals and another person that I should be locked up. I almost took the post down.

“There were many other cats and dogs at the camp site last weekend and Winter is used to camping as well. I've just lost both my parents last year and they’ve been helping with the cat in the past. I haven't got anyone to ask to look after him now.”

Anyone who has seen the cat can contact Tammy at 07779138633.

She said: “Please phone or message me on Facebook and I will come get him wherever he is.”