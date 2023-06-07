Worried Derbyshire neighbours learn nearby land is to be sold for ‘preservation’

Derbyshire County Council had originally put a narrow strip of grassland along the west side of Brooklands Avenue, in Wirksworth, up for sale at an auction scheduled to take place on June 29.

The strip runs to the edge of the road and faces the road’s 13 homes on the opposite side and includes a stone-posted fence along its length and it borders a stream with grassland, trees and shrubs behind leading to the Hannage Brook Medical Centre, off Hannage Way.

A council spokesperson said: “We have amended the details of the land at Brooklands Avenue, in Wirksworth, that we have up for sale.

“Due to an administrative error the verge was included in the details, which we are not selling. We are selling a small piece of land beyond the verge, which may be of interest to those with an interest in preservation. There will be restrictions to prevent any development of this land.”

Residents on Brooklands Avenue had accused the council of selling the verge as a test case with a plan to eventually sell off numerous other highway and roundabout verges to make and save money, and to rid itself of its maintenance and repair responsibilities and liabilities for such verges across the county.

They feared its sale could have led to liability issues as to what new owners may do with the verge. These concerns included who would continue to maintain and repair the verge including a stone wall at the entrance to the road, and a dilapidated fence which is already collapsing in places. They also raised sight-line issues if the verge was left uncut.

Residents, who were described by one neighbour as being ‘horrified’ by the original plan, alerted Derbyshire County Councillors and Derbyshire Dales MP Sarah Dines with their concerns.

The verge, which has no pavement on its side of the narrow cul-de-sac, is used by people to move out of the way of traffic, according to residents, because there is only one pavement on the other side of the road. It is also used by refuse collector lorries to avoid parked cars on the narrow road. Residents had also queried who would have been interested in buying a verge and for what purpose.

However, the council apologised and stressed it is not looking at selling any verges in the county and the small piece of land off Brooklands Avenue which they are looking to sell will include restrictions to prevent any development.

The council spokesperson added: “We would like to pass on our apologies to the local residents for worrying them unnecessarily, and can reassure them that we are not looking at selling any verges in the county.

“Any resident can apply for a cultivation licence for any of our verges if they want to plant and maintain any verge, including the one at Brooklands Avenue.”