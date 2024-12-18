A Derbyshire based company, which is the world’s oldest Christmas pudding producer, celebrated its 125th anniversary this week.

Staff at Matthew Walker were joined by Derbyshire Lord Lieutenant, Elizabeth Fothergill, and the Mayor of Heanor, Paul Jones, at a plaque unveiling ceremony.

The Heanor based company is responsible for making 97% of all Christmas puddings sold in the UK, producing around 25 million puddings annually.

This year, 15.3 million fruited Christmas sponges and 2.1 million Christmas sponges were produced, with 68,592 kilograms of nuts used—equivalent to the weight of five fully loaded London double-decker buses. Additionally, 1,784.9 tonnes of vine fruit were used, which is as heavy as 250 elephants.

During the festive season, 230-250 staff members are involved in pudding production.

Founed in the 1880s, Matthew Walker’s story began when a young farmer’s son started making Christmas puddings based on his mother’s recipes. His dedication to perfecting these recipes led to the official registration of the company in 1899. By the 1960s, Matthew Walker had become a household name in the UK for its exceptional Christmas puddings, and the company moved to Heanor. In 2019, Matthew Walker joined Valeo Foods Group.

During the plaque unveiling ceremony, workers gathered in the factory canteen to celebrate the company’s achievements. Kevin Moore, chief executive officer of Valeo Foods UK, expressed his gratitude to the team: “This moment belongs to the workers, who, along with generations of colleagues before them, show up every day committed to ensuring that every product reflects 125 years of hard work and dedication.”