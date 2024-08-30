World’s largest screwdriver taking to the skies over Derbyshire

Published 30th Aug 2024, 07:58 BST
Derbyshire residents will see an usual sight in the skies over the county this weekend

The world's largest screwdriver will be seen floating through the air as the Wera Tools hot air balloon takes flight from Chatsworth Country Fair. Measuring 65m, the balloon is one of the largest in the world

The balloon will fly over Chatsworth at 6am and 6pm on Friday and Saturday, weather dependent. Wera Tools UK is based in Clay Cross, and employs over 30 staff in the area.

It’s not the only reason locals will be looking up this weekend. A Lancaster Bomber is scheduled to take to the skies during Chatsworth Country Fair event too

The flypast by the World War Two aircraft, from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, will take place at the 1,000-acre grounds of Chatsworth House, on Sunday.

Chatsworth Country Fair is one of England's most spectacular annual outdoor events.

Measuring 65m, the balloon is one of the largest in the world and takes the shape of Wera's famous Kraftform screwdriver, complete with blade hanging below the basket.

Measuring 65m, the balloon is one of the largest in the world and takes the shape of Wera’s famous Kraftform screwdriver, complete with blade hanging below the basket. Photo: Wera Tools

