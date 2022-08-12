World's biggest inflatable theme park lands in Chesterfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inflatable Adventure World is at Queen’s Park until Sunday, August 14, where kids can tackle the gigantic Ninja Warrior assault course, racing through the blockheads and rollers, scale in the ladders and finishing the race with the ultimate slide final.

There is also a Minions assault course, a Paw Patrol assault course, bumper cars, gigantic slides, giant monster truck, helter-skelter, wrecking ball game and a toddlers zone.

Look out for Paw Patrol characters on their walkabout.

Unlimited rides for 3-14 years olds are available with a VIP wristband for £9.99, plus booking fee. Wristband sessions are available from 10.30am to 12.30pm, 1pm to 3pm, 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

