World-renowned street artist Peachzz is calling on the community of Chesterfield to share their ideas for a new mural that she has been commissioned to paint in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contemporary street artist will host a drop-in day outside Chesterfield Library on Thursday, August 14, from 10am to 2pm, when she will be looking for inspiration from residents on what her creation could depict.

She has been commissioned by the borough council to create a mural on the side of the Pavements Shopping Centre as part of Animate Chesterfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peachzz said: “I'm really excited to be appointed for this project and can't wait to work with residents and young people to find out what they think makes Chesterfield such a unique town.”

Peachzz with one of her street art works in Sheffield.

Sheffield based Peachzz is an extremely confident painter of large-scale projects. Her largest street art work to date, Reverie, is #2 Best Mural in the World 2024 with Street Art Cities. Reverie stands proud over Pound’s Park in Sheffield city centre.

Street art has taken Peachzz all over Europe and she has painted as far away as the USA, Canada, Mexico and the Middle East.

The artist discovered spray painting in the forgotten industrial sites of the UK and Europe, channeling her creativity into breathing life into walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her work often explores and celebrates themes of nature, life and community, set against the stark concrete of urban spaces.

*Animate Chesterfield is delivered by Beam, a leading cultural development organisation in collaboration with Chesterfield Borough Council. The programme has included the appointment of an artist in residence to engage residents and visitors with Chesterfield town centre and a Christmas window trail. Further projects are planned including the creation of a Heritage Arts Trail, a town centre projection mapping project, an outdoor exhibition, and a new sculpture for Staveley town centre.

To find out more about the Animate programme visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/animate