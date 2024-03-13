World-first high-tech time-capsule lands at East Midlands Airport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of children have submitted their predictions of the future to the UK’s children’s radio station, Fun Kids, to be locked into the time capsule to be discovered by future generations.

Created by US design studio CW&T, the capsule is made from a decommissioned scuba-tank with custom electronics. Once sealed, a countdown clock in the capsule’s lid displays how long remains before the time capsule unlocks itself. It’s the first ever electronic time capsule and can seal its contents for up to one-hundred years.

The time capsule was delivered from Brooklyn NY to East Midlands Airport via DHL. It’s due to be displayed at We The Curious science centre in Bristol when it reopens later this year.

James Neill (DHL), Lloydie James Lloyd (Fun Kids Radio) & Claire Webster (EMA) with the time capsule

Lloydie James Lloyd, Content Controller at Fun Kids said: “We’ve had entries about everything from futures where homework tastes like strawberries to the invention of teleportation devices! It’s great that they’re going to be kept safe in a time-capsule that’s as high-tech as these predictions.”

Ioan Reed-Aspley, Head of Corporate Affairs at East Midlands Airport said: “We’re delighted we were able to help Fun Kids Radio bring their amazing time capsule over from America so it can go on display in England. “As the country’s most important express air freight hub, we’re in an unrivalled position to get goods from anywhere in the world quickly and seamlessly to anywhere in the UK.

"We were really pleased when DHL agreed to make this happen and hope the time capsule and its contents are enjoyed for many years to come.”

