World Cancer Day: Former Spireite hosts cancer support group at Chesterfield's Technique Stadium

A former Spireites player, Tony, made more than 100 appearances for Chesterfield between 1994 and 1997, scoring 35 goals.

He was first diagnosed with follicular lymphoma in December 2011.

The Wembley hero helped Chesterfield overcome Bury in the 1995 Division Three play-off final and Tony, 52, has incredibly beaten cancer four times.

The cancer support group, hosted by Tony Lormor, meets once a month at the HUB.

He now co-hosts a support group for people affected by cancer at the Technique Stadium with Dawn Warrington, a Macmillan information and support centre lead.

Tony tells Derbyshire Times how the group came to be. “The group was set up after I had a serious diagnosis just over three years ago,” he said. “I had been an ambassador for Notts County’s cancer rehab program and I wanted to replicate what they did, we couldn’t do the physical aspects of it, but we could replicate the support that was given through the group to other cancer patients.

“I initially met with Keith Jackson and Andrea Parkinson about setting this up and 15 months ago we had our first support group coffee morning. We work closely with Dawn Warrington, Macmillan Information and Support Centre Lead Nurse at Chesterfield Royal hospital, and with her professionalism and knowledge, the group runs amazingly well. Dawn comes to every support group that we have on a Friday and has been an integral part of the group.”

The meetings are run on a monthly basis. Tony said: “Each meeting we have a speaker and a theme but the meeting being two hours long allows us to talk openly about any issues anyone has or would like to talk about. It is a safe and confidential space for anyone to hear from like-minded people who are going through similar issues and talk openly about their diagnosis.

The support group also organises regular events, like this trip to Skegness.

“They have become very popular and we now have about 40 people coming to the Friday sessions and it is growing month by month. The overriding feedback that we get is that the people who come find comfort and support from people who are going through similar events.”

Tony is keen to promote how the group is a safe environment to talk to like-minded people.

He added: “I believe the group has become really important and a great source of comfort and support to everyone. As well as having the monthly group, we also have a weekly walking group, and nights out and we have two trips lined up, so it gives people something to look forward to and focus on. The group allows people to talk freely, where it may be difficult to talk at home with loved ones.”