World Book Day: Chesterfield school raises funds to buy books for children in hospital

Clare Weston, a Reading Engagement Lead at Netherthorpe led the events for World Book Day which also saw classroom doors decorated with covers of the pupils’ favourite books and a staff book selfie quiz.

Mrs Weston joined Netherthorpe in September and is credited with leading a reading revolution at the school. The book club – Bookflix – that she set up last year has grown from three members to 13 and a love of reading is spreading across the school.

She said: “We’re really pleased to be hosting a Readathon for the first time in almost 10 years. Young people are sponsored for every book they read, with money going to such a worthy charity. It is wonderful to see young people enjoying reading.

Pupils at Netherthorpe School, in Staveley, have been taking part in a sponsored read to raise money for Read For Good - a charity that began life as Readathon in 1984 and for whom author Roald Dahl was its first chair.

“Back in September, our group began editing a version of the classic novel Little Women for Barrington Stoke, a small independent publisher that makes stories accessible for reluctant readers, and those who may have dyslexia.

“The group enjoyed it so much that they went away and read the full novel and loved it. Our library has a wide range of books, so there is something for everyone.”

The book club is for pupils between the ages of 11 and 14, but Mrs Weston is also encouraging other pupils to read more.

She added: “Our Year 10 form tutors have been tasked with reading to pupils each morning. There is one form in particular who were reluctant to be read to initially, but who are now enjoying the sessions and asking for meatier books.”

Chloe, a Year 8 pupil, and Year 9 pupils Charlotte are both members of the book club.

Chloe said: “I have lots of favourite books. I’m really into crime fiction and love the Cherub series of books written by Robert Muchamore, about two young people who are spies.

“I like the adventures that the characters go on and, for me, reading is a way to escape.”

Charlotte added: “I like books with strong female lead characters. The Hunger Games and A Good Girls Guide to Murder are two of my favourite books.”