World Book Day 2023: 37 lovely pictures of Derbyshire children dressed as their favourite characters

Children dressed as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day in schools, nurseries and homes across Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 5:15pm

Alice in Wonderland, The Hungry Caterpillar, Cat in the Hat and Paddington Bear inspired great outfits for the annual celebration of books and reading.

Parents and children worked their magic on looks to tie in with this year’s theme ‘Your’ World Book Day.

An appeal for photos on Facebook prompted a flood of pictures as happy families shared the fruits of their labour.

1. World Book Day 2023

Joanne Winfield posts: "Brooke, aged 7, as Matilda."

Photo: Joanne Winfield

2. World Book Day 2023

Chloe Pointon posts: "Carter, 1, as Elmer."

Photo: Chloe Pointon

3. World Book Day 2023

Becca Booth writes: "Elliott as 'There's an Alien in Your Book."

Photo: Becca Booth

4. World Book Day 2023

Praise has been heaped on these Alice in Wonderland characters in this lovely photo submitted by Emma Plant. David 'Walt' Kirkwood writes: "They should win something for the effort your kids put in."

Photo: Emma Plant

