World Book Day 2023: 37 lovely pictures of Derbyshire children dressed as their favourite characters
Children dressed as their favourite characters to celebrate World Book Day in schools, nurseries and homes across Derbyshire.
Alice in Wonderland, The Hungry Caterpillar, Cat in the Hat and Paddington Bear inspired great outfits for the annual celebration of books and reading.
Parents and children worked their magic on looks to tie in with this year’s theme ‘Your’ World Book Day.
An appeal for photos on Facebook prompted a flood of pictures as happy families shared the fruits of their labour.
