Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Repairs and drainage works and are currently underway in a park in Matlock.

The works to install improved drainage have started in Hall Leys Park in Matlock this week. This is in preparation for planned works after the summer break to provide a resin bonded surface to the main park paths and the extension of the White Peak Loop multi-user trail along the Broad Walk.

Contractors are also undertaking repairs to areas of the tarmac surface throughout the park starting near the play area. The play area and paddling pool remain open as usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement published online a spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “If you visit our Hall Leys Park in Matlock over the next few weeks you’ll see that some improvement works are taking place. All works will be arranged to minimise inconvenience to park visitors and businesses."

Repairs and drainage works and are currently underway in a park in Matlock.

The drainage works are set to be completed within a week, while the surface repair works are set to continue for the next two or three weeks depending on the progress.