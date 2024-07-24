Works underway at popular Derbyshire park
The works to install improved drainage have started in Hall Leys Park in Matlock this week. This is in preparation for planned works after the summer break to provide a resin bonded surface to the main park paths and the extension of the White Peak Loop multi-user trail along the Broad Walk.
Contractors are also undertaking repairs to areas of the tarmac surface throughout the park starting near the play area. The play area and paddling pool remain open as usual.
In a statement published online a spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council said: “If you visit our Hall Leys Park in Matlock over the next few weeks you’ll see that some improvement works are taking place. All works will be arranged to minimise inconvenience to park visitors and businesses."
The drainage works are set to be completed within a week, while the surface repair works are set to continue for the next two or three weeks depending on the progress.
This work, together with other park improvements, including a new skate park, is being mainly funded via an external grant of £450,737 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).
