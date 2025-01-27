Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Works on the Ashbourne Reborn transformation programme have started today (Monday, January 27).

The project, led by the Derbyshire County Council, is set to deliver changes to Ashbourne’s highways and public spaces and pave the way for a safer, welcoming and more ‘pedestrian-friendly’ town centre with wider pavements and improved crossings.

Ashbourne Reborn is a part of an overall £15.9m scheme that aims to bring back vibrancy, vitality and economic prosperity to Ashbourne town centre, with £13.4m UK government funding and the rest raised locally by project partners.

It is hoped that the Market Place, Victoria Square, Shrovetide Walk and Millenium Square will be ‘ready for many years to come to host the town's popular programme of outdoor events’ including StreetFest and the Lantern Parade, as well as setting the scene for exciting new events.

Roadworks have started on the south section of Dig Street, from the junction with King Edward Street to the junction by the Shawcroft Centre.

All works will be suspended for the Royal Shrovetide football game in early March, before starting again on the northern section of Dig Street. Although the road will be closed to traffic while works are taking place, access will be maintained for pedestrians and deliveries. Businesses will be open, and visitors are encouraged to visit shops, cafes and bars as usual while observing any safety barriers.

A short diversion for cars and light vehicles will be in place along King Edward Street, Station Road and Church Street.

Councillor Simon Spencer, Chair of the Highways and Public Realm Project Board, and Derbyshire County Council’s Deputy Leader, said: “Although we realise there will be some inconvenience as the work progresses, the results will make the town centre a much better place for local people and our visitors.

“Rest assured though, that we will pause all the works for Shrovetide and then carry on afterwards.”

A second project, The Link Community Hub, led by Ashbourne Methodist Church, will also be launched alongside the Ashbourne Reborn transformation to provide a range of new services to residents, businesses and visitors across Ashbourne.

The project is set to transform the existing church buildings on the corner of Church Street and Station Road, where a new foyer will link three current buildings into one accessible suite with event space for performing arts, new flexible workspace for community and business use and quality, affordable visitor accommodation. The church, which is a registered charity, has committed to raising significant match funding towards the redevelopment.