Workers Union responds as one of Derbyshire's biggest employers Rolls-Royce set to axe up to 2,500 jobs

A leading working union has responded to the announcement that Rolls-Royce is looking to make up to 2,500 redundancies, including potentially hundreds in the UK.

Rolls-Royce, Derby’s biggest employer, has announced that the company is set to cut "up to 2,500 jobs" globally as part of a "cost-cutting drive".

Unite, the UK’s leading union, was disappointed to learn about these redundancies via a leak to Sky News on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning Rolls-Royce released an official stock market announcement and subsequently briefed employees, however no additional clarity about the job losses or where they are likely to be made has been provided.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Rolls Royce has provided no justification why it believes these job losses are necessary. This announcement appears to be about appeasing the markets and its shareholders while ignoring its workers. Attempting to bypass unions will not be allowed. This approach only serves to create more stress and uncertainty and Unite will be seeking reassurances on jobs.”

Despite having waited nine months since the CEO stated Rolls-Royce was a “burning platform” and structural change was required, Unite has been told today that it will be a further three months before any more details are provided to employees.

Employees have faced three previous transformations since 2016, resulting in job losses.

The company employs 42,000 people overall, including thousands working at its bases at Raynesway and Sinfin.