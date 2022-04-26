Work underway at controversial Chesterfield green fields development

The 150-home development at Northmoor View, Brimington, has been opposed by residents who objected to the loss of a ‘green oasis’ treasured by generations of families.

Their cause was taken up by Chesterfield Borough Council leader, Coun Tricia Gilby, but after a lengthy planning process the development was given the green light by a planning inspector.

Developers, The Vistry Group, have not responded to our request for comment, and Coun Gilby has called for greater transparency.

“Serious work started early this year,” she said.

"The work is more significant down near the Chesterfield Road end where the line of the access road, power, drains and other infrastructure are being put in.

"It also appears that the footings have been put in, for what I think, will be the show homes.

"As a local councillor I should like to see information put out by the developer to local residents.

"For example, what they have done, what they are doing now and what we can expect in the next week or two.

"Also answers to FAQ’s on their website or social media. For example, what steps are they taking to reduce noise and dust.

"Access to time lapsed footage would be interesting. Britcon provided access to this to Chesterfield College construction students when they were building One Waterside.”

The 6.6-hectare site reaches one of the highest points in the borough, where Chesterfield opens up in front of you, and has long been popular with both dog walkers and bird watchers.

Martin Davis, 70, whose bungalow looks out over the site, told us last year that he and neighbours had objected to the development from day one.

"There is no one here who wants it, and it would never have gone ahead if it had not gone down to London for them to decide,” Mr Davis said.

The planning inspectorate granted planning permission after appeal in 2019, but the work hit further delays when archaeological remains were found.