Work to build nearly 200 new homes at Chesterfield Waterside to start next month

Work to build nearly 200 new homes as part of Chesterfield Waterside is due to start soon

Avant Homes is set to construct 173 two, three and four-bedroom homes at the site of the £340million development off Brimington Road.

An artist impression of new homes at Chesterfield Waterside.

Groundworks are due to begin in July and the first homes will be ready for occupation in June next year.

Named Waterside Quarter, Avant Homes' £36m development will form part of The Park area of the scheme and will be the company's largest site in the Chesterfield area to date.

Stuart Rowlands, managing director of Avant Homes Central, said: "The Chesterfield Waterside scheme is a hugely important regeneration project for the town, and we are thrilled to be a key part of it.

"Our design-led collection of homes will give customers more choice, more flexibility and the opportunity to live in an aspirational home at an attainable price.

"We are very pleased to have planning granted and now look forward to works commencing in the coming weeks and delivering what will be a highly desirable place to live for buyers in Chesterfield."

Chesterfield Waterside - which is one of the UK's largest regeneration projects and is expected to create up to 2,000 jobs - will eventually feature five neighbourhoods including housing, shops, offices, a hotel, a multi-storey car park and a new canal basin.

The long-awaited development is being led by Chesterfield-based Bolsterstone Group PLC and backed by the Arnold Laver Group and Chesterfield Borough Council.

Peter Swallow, managing director of the Bolsterstone Group PLC, said: "The granting of planning permission for Avant Homes' construction of 173 new homes at Chesterfield Waterside is a significant step forward for the scheme in 2019.

"Avant's stylish and contemporary homes will now bring forward an exciting new phase in Waterside, one that I know is very much anticipated in Chesterfield and will go towards meeting the demand for additional high-quality housing in the local market."

For more information about Waterside Quarter, call 01246 889785 or visit www.avanthomes.co.uk/waterside-quarter