Margaret Bailey, 72, moved into a new home at Woodcote Way, Chesterfield which she bought through a shared ownership scheme via Sage Homes.

Before buying the property, she was told the house would come with a beautiful lawn garden – but to her horror, when she moved in the outdoor area was full of overgrown weeds.

Mrs Bailey said: “I am having to live with this jungle of a garden. It’s disgraceful. I have just cut down the worst weeds that are interfering with my clothes drying. But I can’t do all of it myself because I am 72.

"I was promised the lawn would be done before I moved in, but it wasn’t.

"It’s been weeks and nothing has been done. The garden now resembles a field. After numerous phone calls and emails to Sage Homes, I am still waiting for my promised lawn garden. They have not been helpful at all. They keep promising to do something about it. But it is just getting worse and worse every day.

“It is not only me who is affected. A new neighbour who moved in just a week or two ago has been asking me how long does it takes for the lawns to get done and I told her I am still waiting for mine. She also was told the lawn would be done by the time she moved in.

“The other neighbour, moved five weeks before me and her garden still has not been done either. Both my neighbours have complained and more people are moving in soon. Something needs to be done about it.”

When approached by the Derbyshire Times, a Sage Homes spokesperson said Mrs Bailey was told when she signed her contract that there would be a delay as ‘laying turf after move-in is standard practice so it doesn’t get damaged while the home is unoccupied’.