Work is required on two trees showing early signs of disease on Chesterfield College site

By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Sep 2024, 12:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Chesterfield College has been granted permission to carry out work on two trees showing early signs of ash dieback.

Inspection of the trees outside West Studios has shown significant deadwood in the canopy of one which overhangs Sheffield Road while the other has low hanging branches which are obscuring the road sign.

A county council officer’s report to the college principal recommends that removal of deadwood in the first tree is carried out within six months and the pollarding of the second tree is done within 12 months.

Chesterfield Borough Council has given the college planning consent for the work on the trees.

Related topics:WorkChesterfield Borough Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice