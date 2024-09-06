Work is required on two trees showing early signs of disease on Chesterfield College site
Chesterfield College has been granted permission to carry out work on two trees showing early signs of ash dieback.
Inspection of the trees outside West Studios has shown significant deadwood in the canopy of one which overhangs Sheffield Road while the other has low hanging branches which are obscuring the road sign.
A county council officer’s report to the college principal recommends that removal of deadwood in the first tree is carried out within six months and the pollarding of the second tree is done within 12 months.
Chesterfield Borough Council has given the college planning consent for the work on the trees.
