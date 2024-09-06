Chesterfield College has been granted permission to carry out work on two trees showing early signs of ash dieback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspection of the trees outside West Studios has shown significant deadwood in the canopy of one which overhangs Sheffield Road while the other has low hanging branches which are obscuring the road sign.

A county council officer’s report to the college principal recommends that removal of deadwood in the first tree is carried out within six months and the pollarding of the second tree is done within 12 months.

Chesterfield Borough Council has given the college planning consent for the work on the trees.