Work is due to start on building 143 new homes with training opportunities in north Derbyshire village
and live on Freeview channel 276
The development named Low Ridding will be built on Bolsover Road after Harron Homes North Midland bought 15 acres of land from the Devonshire Group.
As part of its planning application, which was approved earlier this year, Harron has committed to the inclusion of a selection of two and four bedroom affordable homes.
Two, three, four and five bedroom homes will be built as part of a four-phase development which will include children’s play areas, informal recreation spaces and tree planting.
The site will include a Constructions Skills Hub, provided by the Devonshire Group, which will become a practical base for training and provide work experience for future learners.
Andrew Priestley, land director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said, “We’re delighted to be working with the Devonshire Group to bring a fantastic selection of homes to Mastin Moor. The skills hub is also going to be a great addition really benefitting local people.
“Overall Low Ridding will be the perfect setting for commuters and families wanting a change of pace, and we look forward to sharing further updates soon.”
For more information on Low Ridding visit www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/derbyshire/low-ridding-mastin-moor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.