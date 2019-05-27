Woodland was on fire near Chesterfield Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Firefighters from Matlock and Clay Cross attended a small amount of woodland on fire. They were called to the fire in the open near to Alton Hill at 7pm last night (Sunday, May 26). Firefighters The crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the small amount of woodland which was on fire. Have a gander at these geese crossing the road in Chesterfield