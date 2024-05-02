Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An application has been submitted by Ben Shatford to Bolsover District Council for land adjacent to Kingfisher View in Clowne. The proposal is to set up mobile play equipment, run four sessions a day between 9am and 6pm then take the equipment down and store it.

Objectors include John Inger, who lives at Kingfisher View and wrote: “I believe the passage of 10 parents and 10 children up to the age of eight years passing along the path next to my home four times a day and six days a week would create unacceptable noise pollution.”

Michael Briggs of Rectory Road said: “We strongly oppose this application due to disturbing the peace of Linear Park, and the peace of the local residents, plus the absolute lack of parking in the area.”

Duplicated letters of objection point to the loss of privacy and the significant costs that residents would face to further secure the rear of their gardens and properties from the risk of criminal trespass, damage and antisocial behaviour. They state that the proposed site is prone to flooding, suffers from poor emergency access, has no lighting, no electricity, no sewage facilities, and no fresh water access.