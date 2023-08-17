As England will take on Spain in the World Cup final this Sunday, more than 900 Greene King Sport pubs across the country will offer a free drink to football fans. Pub goers who turn up to a participating venue wearing either the England kit, England colours or England face paint, will receive a free drink to enjoy during the game.

The offer will be available between 11am and 2pm on Sunday, 20 August , and customers can choose one free drink from a wide selection of options, including cask ales, lagers, craft beers, wines, spirits, and mixers.

In the Chesterfield area, football fans can claim their free drink at Donkey Derby at Sheffield Road, Chesterfield and Smithy Pond at Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth.

In other areas of Derbyshire, paritcipating pubs include Cat and Fiddle at Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam, Sir John Warren at Market Place, Ilkeston, the Lodge, at Grange Road, Alvaston, The Nags Head in Mickleover and The Paddock at Mansfield Road, Breadsall.

Michelle West, Head of Sport Marketing for Greene King said:“The team has performed incredibly over the course of the tournament, and we’re so excited for the final against Spain this Sunday.

“This is the first time any England football team has been in a World Cup final since 1966 so we want to throw the ultimate celebration in all of our 900+ Sport pubs.

“We’re asking fans to head to their local Greene King Sport pub and show their colours in support of the team, literally – all you need to do is wear England colours, kit or face paint and you can grab yourself a free drink.