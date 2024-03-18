Women's fashion shop closes down in Chesterfield town centre - the third fashion shop to close in just over a month
A national women’s clothing chain has shut up shop in Chesterfield.
Romans on Burlington Steet is now an empty shell after stock, fixtures, fittings and exterior signage were removed.
It’s the third fashion shop to close in the town centre in just over a month, following the shutdown of She on Knifesmithgate due to the owner’s retirement and the departure of Yours from Vicar Lane Shopping Centre.
The Derbyshire Times contacted Romans about the reason for shutting up shop in Chesterfield. A spokesperson on the customer service team said: “The company does not wish to comment on this closure.”