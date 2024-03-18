Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Romans on Burlington Steet is now an empty shell after stock, fixtures, fittings and exterior signage were removed.

It’s the third fashion shop to close in the town centre in just over a month, following the shutdown of She on Knifesmithgate due to the owner’s retirement and the departure of Yours from Vicar Lane Shopping Centre.