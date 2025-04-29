"Women are more than their bodies" Chesterfield transgender support group speaks out on reasons for town protest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newly-formed Chesterfield transgender support group has spoken out following a protest against the Supreme Court’s definition of a women on the steps of the town hall last weekend.

Trans Support Chesterfield (TSC) organised the demonstration – which took place on Sunday afternoon – following the ruling earlier this month that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex.

Photos taken on the day show a gathering of supporters bearing rainbow flags and Socialist Worker placards as passionate speeches were given from the steps of the council building.

Speaking about the day, a spokesperson for the group said: “It was wonderful to see our own little community come together on such short notice! It really made us feel like we’re doing something worthwhile.

Trans Support Chesterfield (TSC) organised the demonstration following the ruling earlier this month that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex. Photo by Jo Sergeant.

"Back in the 1970s Chesterfield had its own branch of the Campaign for Homosexual Equality and they were one of the first CHE chapters to advocate for including trans people within their organisation.

“We heard some very passionate speeches from our attendees and organisers. It's clear we all feel very strongly about this and we’re all very thankful to have found a supportive group of like-minded trans people where we thought we would be the only ones.

"I’m sure the comments will be full of the usual queer-bashing jokes by the end of the day, but for a few hours we were united, and unchallenged, and it was a truly beautiful day in my hometown.”

Addressing the reasoning behind the protest, the spokesperson said the group had been formed initially for “social events” to build a community here, however they added, “we felt this protest was the most necessary as our first event”.

Supporters gathered at the town hall on Saturday. Photo by Jo Sergeant.

“We at TSC oppose the Supreme Court’s decision that a woman is defined by her biology,” said the spokesperson. “It is very basic feminism to say that women are more than their bodies, that a woman can do anything a man can do.

“No trans people were involved in making this decision, but it’s trans people who have to live with the outcome. We deserve the right to advocate for ourselves, to describe our experiences in our own words. Everyone should have the right to self-determination and the freedom to choose their own path through life.

"It shouldn’t be up to a room full of out-out-touch Lords to take those freedoms from us, to define what makes someone a woman, a man, gay, or lesbian. Trans women are women.”

Arguing that the Supreme Court decision is “just a definition” and the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s “guidance” is just that, the spokesperson added: “We would like to see local businesses’ bathrooms policy be inclusive of trans people.

"We ask these policies to be inclusive because any enforcement of keeping trans people out will also affect any other women who don’t conform to someone else’s idea of what a woman is.”