A woman who died in a three-vehicle crash near Chesterfield has been named.

Woman who died in a three-vehicle crash near Chesterfield named
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Lynn Mellor was driving her Vauxhall Agila in Heath Road when the collision took place just after 1.35pm on Thursday 15 June.
“The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers – our thoughts are with them at this time.
“The collision also involved a Mercedes HGV and a Peugeot 3008. The driver of the Peugeot suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.”
Anyone who saw what happened, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact police quoting reference number 23*366626, on any of the following methods: Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.