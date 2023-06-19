A woman who died in a three-vehicle crash near Chesterfield has been named.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Lynn Mellor was driving her Vauxhall Agila in Heath Road when the collision took place just after 1.35pm on Thursday 15 June.

“The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers – our thoughts are with them at this time.

“The collision also involved a Mercedes HGV and a Peugeot 3008. The driver of the Peugeot suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

