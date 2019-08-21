British Transport Police are trying to trace a woman in connection with an assault at Chesterfield Train Station.

Two members of staff at Chesterfield station were assualted on Wednesday, 26 June at around 6.15pm.

Woman wanted after assault at Chesterfield Train Station

A woman grabbed the arm of the station cleaner, aged in their 70s, and squeezed it violently before throwing a phone at another member of staff who tried to intervene.

Officers believe the woman in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises her is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 544 of 26/06/19.