Woman taken to hospital after road smash in Chesterfield

Derbyshire fire service said it was called to the scene of the incident, which took place on Chesterfield Road, at its junction with Brimington Road, late yesterday morning.

Fire crews from Chesterfield and Staveley were sent out the crash, where they helped to release one female casualty from her vehicle.

She was taken to hospital and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Firefighters help release the woemna from her vehicle after the incident in Chesterfield .