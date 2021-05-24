Woman taken to hospital after road smash in Chesterfield
A woman who was trapped in her car after a crash in Chesterfield has been taken to hopsital.
Monday, 24th May 2021, 7:26 am
Derbyshire fire service said it was called to the scene of the incident, which took place on Chesterfield Road, at its junction with Brimington Road, late yesterday morning.
Fire crews from Chesterfield and Staveley were sent out the crash, where they helped to release one female casualty from her vehicle.
She was taken to hospital and police are investigating the cause of the crash.