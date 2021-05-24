Woman taken to hospital after road smash in Chesterfield

A woman who was trapped in her car after a crash in Chesterfield has been taken to hopsital.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 24th May 2021, 7:26 am

Derbyshire fire service said it was called to the scene of the incident, which took place on Chesterfield Road, at its junction with Brimington Road, late yesterday morning.

Fire crews from Chesterfield and Staveley were sent out the crash, where they helped to release one female casualty from her vehicle.

She was taken to hospital and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters help release the woemna from her vehicle after the incident in Chesterfield .

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.