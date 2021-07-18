Woman reported missing in Derbyshire has been found
A missing woman has been found after being disappearing from Bradwell last night (Saturday).
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 1:28 pm
This morning Derbyshire Police said they were “seriously concerned” for the welfare of Charlotte Harden - pictured.
The 46-year-old Sheffield woman had last been seen in the Far Hill area of the village at about 10.50pm last night.
Read More
Read MoreRecord numbers pinged by Covid-19 app in one week - here are the Derbyshire figu...
However officers said this afternoon that she had now been located in Sheffield.
Police said: “Thanks to everyone who responded to our appeal.”