Woman reported missing in Derbyshire has been found

Charlotte Harden has been found

This morning Derbyshire Police said they were “seriously concerned” for the welfare of Charlotte Harden - pictured.

The 46-year-old Sheffield woman had last been seen in the Far Hill area of the village at about 10.50pm last night.

However officers said this afternoon that she had now been located in Sheffield.

Police said: “Thanks to everyone who responded to our appeal.”