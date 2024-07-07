Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter after man stabbed to death in Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a man was stabbed to death in Ilkeston.

The force was called to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Stamford Street, Ilkeston, at 4.45pm on Tuesday 19 December 2023.

Wayne Sibley was found with serious injuries; however, the 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Regan Martin was arrested a short time later and was subsequently charged with the murder of Mr Sibley.

She pleaded not guilty and a trial at Derby Crown Court began last month. However, on Friday the 48-year-old, previously of Stamford Street, Ilkeston, admitted a charge of manslaughter in relation to Mr Sibley’s death which was accepted by the prosecution.