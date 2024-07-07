Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter after man stabbed to death in Derbyshire town

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 7th Jul 2024, 12:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a man was stabbed to death in Ilkeston.

The force was called to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Stamford Street, Ilkeston, at 4.45pm on Tuesday 19 December 2023.

Wayne Sibley was found with serious injuries; however, the 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Regan Martin was arrested a short time later and was subsequently charged with the murder of Mr Sibley.

The force was called to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Stamford Street, Ilkeston, at 4.45pm on Tuesday 19 December 2023.The force was called to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Stamford Street, Ilkeston, at 4.45pm on Tuesday 19 December 2023.
The force was called to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Stamford Street, Ilkeston, at 4.45pm on Tuesday 19 December 2023.

She pleaded not guilty and a trial at Derby Crown Court began last month. However, on Friday the 48-year-old, previously of Stamford Street, Ilkeston, admitted a charge of manslaughter in relation to Mr Sibley’s death which was accepted by the prosecution.

Martin was remanded to prison ahead of her sentencing which is due to take place on Friday 12 July at Derby Crown Court.