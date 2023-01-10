Emergency services and mountain rescue specialists were called to Thorpe Cloud just after 1pm on Saturday, January 7 following reports a woman had collapsed.

It has been reported that passers-by attempted to give the woman CPR before mountain rescue, the air ambulance and paramedics arrived.

A Derby Mountain Rescue Team spokesman said: "Team members made their way to the scene and were joined by Your Local Air Ambulance WNDLR Helimed 54, an East Midlands Ambulance Service Land Ambulance and an EMAS Paramedic.

"The lady was believed to be in cardiac arrest and CPR was given at the scene by a number of passers-by and the various emergency services. Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved, the lady was pronounced dead by an air ambulance doctor at the scene.