Woman detained on suspicion of bomb hoax after incident in Derbyshire restaurant

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance and making a bomb hoax after an incident in a Derbyshire Dales restaurant.

The woman who is in her 30s and from Derby has been detained in custody while enquiries continue.

Police received a report that a woman had entered a restaurant on The Market Place in Wirksworth just before 3pm today (Sunday, July 7) and a threat was made about a bomb.

A cordon was put in place and several roads were closed to allow for searches and enquiries to take place as a precaution and for public safety.

Offers have now established that the threat was a hoax.