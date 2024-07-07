Woman detained on suspicion of bomb hoax after incident in Derbyshire restaurant
The woman who is in her 30s and from Derby has been detained in custody while enquiries continue.
Police received a report that a woman had entered a restaurant on The Market Place in Wirksworth just before 3pm today (Sunday, July 7) and a threat was made about a bomb.
A cordon was put in place and several roads were closed to allow for searches and enquiries to take place as a precaution and for public safety.
Offers have now established that the threat was a hoax.
Police patrols are being carried out in the area for reassurance and officers are encouraging anyone with concerns to speak to them.
