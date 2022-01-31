Woman and teen boy re-arrested on suspicion of murder after death of Derbyshire baby
A woman and a teenage boy have been re-arrested of suspicion of murder, neglect, and causing or allowing the death of a child, Derbyshire police have confirmed.
Officers were called to an address in Acorn Drive, Belper, just before 10.50pm on January 2 following a report that a baby was in cardiac arrest.
The baby, four-month-old Elijah Shemwell, was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died on January 5.
A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were initially arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and released on police bail.
On Monday night, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: “The 21-year-old woman and the 16-year-old boy, who were previously arrested on suspicion of assault, have now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder, neglect, and causing or allowing the death of a child.
“They have been bailed, whilst enquiries continue.”
An inquest hearing earlier this month was told Elijah died of a ‘head injury’.