Woman and teen boy re-arrested on suspicion of murder after death of Derbyshire baby

Officers were called to an address in Acorn Drive, Belper, just before 10.50pm on January 2 following a report that a baby was in cardiac arrest.

The baby, four-month-old Elijah Shemwell, was taken to hospital by ambulance but sadly died on January 5.

A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were initially arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and released on police bail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police at Acorn Drive, Belper, earlier this month after the death of a baby.

On Monday night, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times: “The 21-year-old woman and the 16-year-old boy, who were previously arrested on suspicion of assault, have now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder, neglect, and causing or allowing the death of a child.

“They have been bailed, whilst enquiries continue.”