Woman, 21, and teenage boy arrested after death of baby in Derbyshire

On Sunday night, emergency services attended a house on Acorn Drive, Belper, where a baby was in cardiac arrest.

The baby sadly died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received a call just before 10.50pm on Sunday to report that East Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance at an address in Acorn Drive, Belper, where a young baby was in cardiac arrest.

“The child was taken to hospital, but tragically died on Wednesday afternoon.

“Detectives have been in the area for several days carrying out enquiries into the circumstances which led to the death, and a scene remains in place.