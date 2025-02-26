Ashgate Hospice’s chief has welcomed a government allocation of £211,000 but says that the investment does not address the urgent need for sustainable funding for specialist care.

The funding is from an initial £25m allocation for hospices in England – part of the 100million promised before Christmas.

Barbara-Anne Walker, chief executive of Ashgate Hospice, said: “This funding will provide much-needed support for capital projects, such as building improvements for our Day Services and clinic rooms, helping to ensure our facilities are able to meet the needs of the people we care for.

“However, it’s important to be clear that this funding cannot be used for direct care costs or staff wages - areas where every hospice continues to face significant financial pressures. Right now, only 31% of Ashgate’s income comes from local NHS budgets, leaving us with an £11 million shortfall to bridge through fundraising every year.

Ashgate Hospice has been awarded £211,000 by the Government towards capital projects such as building improvements (photo: Tom Hodgson)

“Without long-term solutions, hospices like ours will continue to face financial uncertainty into the future - at a time when demand for specialist palliative and end of life care is growing.

“We stand ready to work with the Government to create a funding model that ensures everyone can access the care they need, when and where they need it - both now and in the future.”

Ashgate Hospice provides care for people in north Derbyshire living with a life-limiting illness, including cancer, neurological diseases, and end-stage heart, kidney and lung diseases. In 2024, the hospice cared for 1,855 people in their own homes, 317 people in the in-patient unit at Old Brampton and 651 people with counselling and bereavement support.