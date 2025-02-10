'With each creation, I was rebuilding not just my body but my spirit' - Derbyshire baker's rise from five-year struggle with anorexia

“I see the parallels between baking and recovery. Both require patience. Both demand that you trust the process, even when you can’t yet see the final outcome. And most importantly, both are about nourishment – not just of the body, but of the mind as well,” said Abbie Robinson.

The inspirational entrepreneur behind the Drizzle N Drool bakery in Ripley has turned a traumatic few years into a force for change.

Abbie, 25, said: “I was diagnosed with anorexia at the age of 19. It was really difficult to associate with that diagnosis because I have always loved food and I've never had any issues with my weight or felt the desire to lose any weight. For me it was control in the chaos of life."

Starting university as an undiagnosed autistic woman was overwhelming for Abbie. She said: “The stress, the chaotic social expectations, meeting all sorts of new people, the unspoken rules everyone seemed to understand – it all felt impossible to navigate. So, I sought control the only way I knew how: through food. What started as a coping mechanism spiralled into something far more dangerous. Before long, I was disappearing into myself, with my body shrinking as the disorder tightened its grip on me.The breaking point came when my body could no longer keep up with my mind’s relentless pursuit of control. With my mind so malnourished that I couldn't even speak in full sentences let alone continue through my studies, hospital admission was inevitable. I was critically ill, yet I struggled to see it.

"My first hospital admission was a blur of strict routines, stressful environment, and the suffocating weight of knowing I had lost control over my own life and future. But just as I was beginning to grasp recovery, the world was thrown into chaos. Covid 19 swept through the country, and in the rush to clear hospital beds, I was discharged far too soon. I wasn’t ready. And without the safety net of inpatient care, the battle only intensified. At home, I was faced with the reality of how difficult recovery is. I coped, for a while.... I got my 1st class honours degree in Human Biology and my first professional job working for the NHS in the pathology laboratory. However, I wasn't mentally strong enough yet. I was surviving in limbo, so I made a difficult choice and sent myself back to hospital.

“While the admissions helped me to gain weight, I feel that my mental recovery was down to myself, my support network, and the Derbyshire outpatients eating disorder team. I think the key factors to my recovery were my future aspirations and the bakery!”

Abbie struggled with anorexia for five years before her life changed for the better. She said “In the quiet of my tiny kitchen, I found myself drawn to an old childhood love, baking. I could still hear my grandma’s voice guiding me, feel the warmth of her hands as she taught me to knead dough and whisk batter. Baking had once been a source of joy, untainted by the fears and restrictions that had taken over my life. So, I started small. A birthday cake for my partner, cupcakes for my sister. Then something bigger, baking for myself and allowing myself to enjoy every bite. With each creation, I was rebuilding not just my body but my spirit.

"One day my mum presented me with the idea of selling my bakes to others. My immediate reaction to that was fear...but I did it anyway. Baking, once my safe space, became my purpose. I turned my tiny home kitchen into a business, pouring my heart into every cake, every brownie, every chunky cookie. It wasn’t about the food itself—it was about reclaiming my life and sharing my love with others.”

As demand for her goodies grew, Abbie found working in a small kitchen impossible so she converted her garage into a bakery which she opened in November 2024. Abbie said: “I wanted to be able to cater for more people including intolerances and low gluten bakes. I mostly bake cakes to order and stand at local events such as Belper Goes Green. The most popular items are my rich chocolate brownies and my loaded cookie pies! I also do a bake that is a combination of the two....a brownie filled cookie pie. I am currently looking to expand into providing vegan desserts for restaurants, I find as a vegan myself, it is often difficult to find a nice variety of vegan desserts.

"I love the sensory aspects of baking – different smells, textures, sights etc. Baking really is a science and I love how precise and detailed it is.”

Abbie spends two to three days a week in the bakery and has four other part-time jobs which include co-trainer for the NHS Oliver McGowan Mandatory Training on Learning Disability and Autism.

She said: “I was diagnosed autistic at the age of 20. In fact it was the eating disorder team that identified that my brain might be just a little bit different. I agreed that I had always felt a little different and found certain tasks/situations particularly hard. I strongly believe that my eating disorder recovery would have been slower and more confusing if I hadn't known I am autistic. Being autistic impacts my life in both positive and negative ways. I'm still learning to understand myself and what reasonable adjustments I need.”

*To find out more about Abbie’s bakery goodies, go to https://www.drizzlendrool.com