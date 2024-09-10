Winter Fuel Payment LIVE: House of Commons votes to scrap Winter Fuel Payments for millions of pensioners
MPs have voted in favour of Rachel Reeves' plan by a majority of 120 to scrap Winter Fuel Payments for millions of pensioners. 348 MPs voted in favour of the Government's plan of action, with 228 voting against.
This comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves, announced cuts to winter fuel payment for pensioners last month – explaining that the decision was down to financial difficulties caused by the previous government ‘leaving £22bn in unfunded commitments’.
Winter Fuel Payment LIVE: Reactions from across Derbyshire
Fears about changes to Winter Fuel Payments sparks 200% surge in people looking for help across Derbyshire
The Winter Fuel Payment was available to almost everyone in the UK born before 25th September 1957, to help them cover heating costs.
But, from this winter, only those on pension credit or means-tested benefits may be eligible to get the payment, if the new policy is approved by the House of Commons.
This has led to fears that pensioners across the country will struggle to pay their bills.
Derbyshire has seen a 242.77% increase in online searches from 8,910 to 30,550 for terms like Winter Fuel Payment and related terms, like cold weather payments, and winter fuel pay.
Chesterfield branch of National Pensioners Convention opposes the policy
Adrian Rimington, the chairman of the Chesterfield branch of National Pensioners Convention (NPC) has criticised the proposed Winter Fuel policy.
He said: “Means testing this vital payment will condemn millions more older people to a miserable winter, unable to afford to turn on their heating or the cooker.
“Many not on pension credit are on tight incomes and rely on the extra payment to offset high fuel bills, which are set to rise by a further ten per cent in October.
“As it stands, a massive 40 per cent of those qualifying for pension credit are not even receiving it. Political pundits have referred to her move as a 'mis-step'. I would say it is a total blunder!”
Liberal Democrats set to oppose the policy
As the heated debate continues in the House of Commons, Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain said that her party would support Tory motion against the cuts to winter fuel payments, accusing Labour of ‘cruelty’.
Fears of impact of Winter Fuel cuts on pensioners in rural parts of Derbyshire
Former Derbyshire Dales Conservative MP Sarah Dines said Derbyshire could be particularly affected by the changes and sent a letter to new Dales MP John Whitby calling for him to ‘stand up for pensioners’.
She said: “These measures will particularly affect our rural communities in Derbyshire Dales, whose energy efficiency is far worse due to the age and style of our houses, many in protected environments where upgrades impossible.
“We also have a very high level of pensioners in Derbyshire Dales, which is in the top third of constituencies with an elderly population.”
Derbyshire Dales MP promises to support pensioners
Derbyshire Dales MP John Whitby explained that the new Winter Fuel policy has been proposed due to the financial difficulties left behind by the previous Government.
He pledged to support pensioners through Warm Homes Plan and protection of the triple lock.
He said: “What I am happy to condemn, is the appalling state that our nation’s finances have been left in, with unfunded spending commitments amounting to £22bn as well as public services on their knees. Our economic stability was threatened and therefore difficult decisions have been made necessary.
“The last Labour government lifted over one million pensioners out of poverty. This government is committed to protecting the triple lock on pensions, despite many organisations, such as the IFS, urging us to scrap it. The triple lock will mean that, over the next five years, 12 million pensioners will see their state pension increase considerably.
“In addition, we are prioritising support for pensioners through our Warm Homes Plan which will support investment in insulation and low carbon heating and upgrade millions of homes over this parliament.”
Chesterfield MP pledges to help hard-pressed pensioners
Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has promised to press the Government to provide support for struggling pensioners.
He said: “I will be pressing the government to see what other measures they can put in place to ensure that hard-pressed pensioners don’t fall into poverty.
“It is also crucial that we ensure the almost one million pensioners who are eligible for Pension Credit but have not applied for it do apply.
“This would provide these pensioners with additional payments to their pension and make them eligible for the Winter Fuel Allowance and potentially other measures of support.
“I will be working with local organisations, like the Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre, to ensure every pensioner in Chesterfield is receiving the benefits they are entitled to and ensure they are financially protected.
“If pensioners have an income of £218 per week as an individual or £330 as a couple they should contact DUWC on 01246 2341 441 to clarify if they should be receiving pension credit.
“There will also be wider support for pensioners through protecting the pensions triple lock over the next five years, helping pensioners through our Warm Homes Plan, which will support investment in insulation and low carbon heating and see the upgrading millions of homes.”
Derbyshire residents name Labour's Winter Fuel policy 'disgusting'
We asked Derbyshire Times readers on Facebook what are their thoughts on the proposed Winter Fuel Payment cuts and how it would affect them.
Many criticised the policy, calling it ‘disgusting’ and expressed worries about the future.
Julie Thompson said: “I worked 50 years it's disgusting what they've done and saying it's because the tories left the mess.
“I don't get why they've targeted the pensioners when they are looking after people who've never contributed to this country makes my blood boil and sending billions to other countries.”
Patricia Walker said: “I paid into a private pension when I worked for fifty years. My deceased husband also worked for fifty years and paid a full stamp.
“I receive a paltry £4.50 a week widow’s pension but I’m just over the maximum to receive pension credit because of my private pension so won’t get the fuel allowance . I wish I hadn’t bothered struggling to pay it because I would be much better off!”
Baz Hop added: “I worked all my working life - paid all the time into the system -and now get less than someone who has put nothing money wise into the system. A pension is not a benefit, it is a right I have paid into more than I expect to get back. Labour Party, you are a total disgrace to Great Britain.”
Jean O’Neill said: “The pension increase minus fuel allowance would give a pension rise of under£9 per month even on the higher predicted pension rise Poorer pensioners still have to get through the winter with no allowance.
Vote is taking place now
The debate has now ended and the vote is taking place. We should know the results in 15-20 minutes.
MPs have voted in favour of Rachel Reeves' policy by a majority of 120 to scrap Winter Fuel Payments for millions of pensioners.
348 MPs voted in favour of the Government's plan of action, with 228 voting against.
Derbyshire MPs vote for Winter Fuel Payment cuts
The Conservative motion against the Government’s policy to cut the winter fuel payment has lost the vote in the House of Commons this afternoon.
348 MPs have voted against the motion, and 228 voted for - meaning the new policy will affect about 10 million pensioners who will see their fuel payments scrapped.
Derbyshire MPs were among the supporters of Labour’s fuel payment cuts. Following MPs voted against the Conservative motion:
Toby Perkins, Chesterfield MP
Linsey Farnsworth, MP for Amber Valley
John Whitby, Derbyshire Dales MP
Natalie Fleet, Bolsover MP
Louise Jones, North East Derbyshire MP
Jon Pearce, High Peak MP
Adam Thompson, Erewash MP
Jonathan Davies, Mid Derbyshire MP
Samantha Niblett, South Derbyshire MP
