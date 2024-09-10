Winter Fuel Payment LIVE: House of Commons votes to scrap Winter Fuel Payments for millions of pensioners

We asked Derbyshire Times readers on Facebook what are their thoughts on the proposed Winter Fuel Payment cuts and how it would affect them.

Many criticised the policy, calling it ‘disgusting’ and expressed worries about the future.

Julie Thompson said: “I worked 50 years it's disgusting what they've done and saying it's because the tories left the mess.

“I don't get why they've targeted the pensioners when they are looking after people who've never contributed to this country makes my blood boil and sending billions to other countries.”

Patricia Walker said: “I paid into a private pension when I worked for fifty years. My deceased husband also worked for fifty years and paid a full stamp.

“I receive a paltry £4.50 a week widow’s pension but I’m just over the maximum to receive pension credit because of my private pension so won’t get the fuel allowance . I wish I hadn’t bothered struggling to pay it because I would be much better off!”

Baz Hop added: “I worked all my working life - paid all the time into the system -and now get less than someone who has put nothing money wise into the system. A pension is not a benefit, it is a right I have paid into more than I expect to get back. Labour Party, you are a total disgrace to Great Britain.”

Jean O’Neill said: “The pension increase minus fuel allowance would give a pension rise of under£9 per month even on the higher predicted pension rise Poorer pensioners still have to get through the winter with no allowance.