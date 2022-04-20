Winster to host huge sale of craft materials bequeathed by village resident

Former art teacher Freda Forster was a well-known character in the village for many years, and very active in the life of the community up until her death on December 6 in the care of Ashgate Hospice.

Geoff Lester, a longtime neighbour and colleague in local civic activities, said: “Freda’s many enthusiasms included all sorts of craft work. But her main obsession was card making, for which she amassed a huge amount of specialist equipment.

“Having no family, she left it all to neighbours for them to use or dispose of for the benefit of the village community.”

If you've ever wanted to get into papercrafts, Saturday could be your lucky day.

A grand sale of Freda’s tools and materials will take place on Saturday, April 23, 10am to 4pm in the Burton Institute, Winster's village hall on West Bank.

Among the items up for sale will be hundreds of dies and stamps and inks for card making.

There are three die-cutting and stamping machines, an envelope maker and paper crimper, along with numerous stick-ons, blank cards and fancy papers for scrapbooking.

Some of Freda's artwork and household effects will also be available to buy.

