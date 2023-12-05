News you can trust since 1855
Winnats Pass in Peak District reopens after abandoned car leaves it closed for over two days

Winnats Pass has reopened after a temporary closure due to an abandoned car blocking the road.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Dec 2023, 11:21 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Winnats Pass in Castleton was closed since the early hours of Sunday, December 3, as a vehicle stuck in the snow and later abandoned blocked the road.

The road remained temporarily closed for over 48 hours – with drivers urged to seek alternative routes.

Derbyshire County Council has now confrimed that the vehoile was removed and the road reopened today, on Tuesday, December 5.

