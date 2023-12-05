Winnats Pass in Peak District reopens after abandoned car leaves it closed for over two days
Winnats Pass has reopened after a temporary closure due to an abandoned car blocking the road.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Winnats Pass in Castleton was closed since the early hours of Sunday, December 3, as a vehicle stuck in the snow and later abandoned blocked the road.
The road remained temporarily closed for over 48 hours – with drivers urged to seek alternative routes.
Derbyshire County Council has now confrimed that the vehoile was removed and the road reopened today, on Tuesday, December 5.