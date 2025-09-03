Independent Councillors are calling for the council to review its recent decision to prohibit fishing at Wingerworth Lido.

Cllr David Hancock and Cllr Ross Shipman, independent councillors for Tupton Ward, have submitted a motion to North East Derbyshire District Council calling for a review of the fishing ban at Wingerworth Lido – urging greater transparency and a proper public consultation on the future of the site.

This comes after the council has refused to prolong the angling’s club fishing licence at the lido, leaving anglers with no fishing rights in place.

The lake, also known as Smithy Pond, used to be a popular fishing spot since World War Two, but is now set to become a biodiveristy hub.

The angling club’s licence for the Wingerworth Lido ended in June and there are currently no fishing rights in place.

The council’s decision has been met with strong opposition as concerns have been raised that it was taken without sufficient explanation or community engagement.

Further concerns have been raised over the future of the pond with no clear plan to carry out maintenance works, which were previously taken care of by the angling club.

The motion, proposed by Cllr Hancock and Cllr Shipman, is set to be debated at the next full council meeting on Monday, September 22.

It calls for a full review of the ban, taking into account environmental, maintenance and safety considerations, a transparent decision-making process with clear evidence made available to the public and a consultation with residents and local stakeholders on the future use and management of the Lido.

Cllr David Hancock, who is proposing the motion, said: “For generations, Wingerworth Lido has been a much-loved part of local life. Fishing there is not only a tradition but a way for people of all ages to connect with nature, relax, and enjoy the outdoors.

"Decisions that affect our community spaces must be made openly and with residents’ voices at the heart of the process. This hasn’t happened here, and that needs to change.”

Cllr Ross Shipman, who is seconding the motion, added: “This is about more than fishing. It’s about fairness and transparency. Residents deserve clarity on why this decision was taken and a genuine opportunity to help shape the future of the Lido.

"By reviewing the decision and consulting properly, the Council can rebuild trust and protect a space that means so much to so many in the community.”

North East Derbyshire District Council said that the previous five year licence agreement with the angling association has come to a ‘natural end’ and the council decided not to renew it.

The spokesperson for the council said that converting the lake into a biodiversity hub reflected the council’s commitment to enhancing local wildlife and protecting the environment.

The council claimed that it has always retained responsibility for maintaining the Lido, and issued reassurance that this would continue in the future.