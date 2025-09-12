Wingerworth Lido: Council puts weight behind motion which could change future of popular Derbyshire fishing pond
Wingerworth Parish Council meeting, which took place on Thursday, September 11, saw a motion on the future of Wingerworth Lido discussed.
This comes after North East Derbyshire District Council refused to prolong the angling’s club fishing licence at the lido, a popular fishing spot since World War II, leaving anglers with no fishing rights in place since the end of June.
The decision has caused backlash from the angling community and some residents, who were not consulted on the plans to ban fishing and convert the lake into a biodiversity hub.
North East Derbyshire District Council said that converting the lake into a biodiversity hub reflected the council’s commitment to enhancing local wildlife and protecting the environment.
Last week Cllr David Hancock and Cllr Ross Shipman, independent councillors for Tupton Ward, have submitted a motion to North East Derbyshire District Council calling for a review of the fishing ban at the pond – urging greater transparency and a proper public consultation on the future of the site.
On Thursday, September 11 Wingerworth Parish councillors unanimously agreed to put their weight behind the motion put forward to North East Derbyshire District Council by Cllr David Hancock and Cllr Ross Shipman.
Cllr Ross Shipman said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came along and raised the issue of Wingerworth Lido – it’s clear how much this place means to the community.
“This is only the first step, but it’s an important one – and it wouldn’t have happened without the passion, positive voices and support of local residents and stakeholders, who all just want to have a say and get involved in the future management of the Lido and surrounding area.”
The motion, proposing a public consultation on the future of the lake, is now set to be debated at the next full North East Derbyshire District Council meeting on Monday, September 22.